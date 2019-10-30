 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey plans to return 2mn refugees to northern Syria – FM

30 Oct, 2019 12:05
Turkey plans to return 2mn refugees to northern Syria – FM
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkey plans to return at least two million refugees to northern Syria, where Ankara conducted Operation ‘Peace Spring,’ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

He made the statement on Tuesday after talks in the Astana format with his Russian and Iranian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif, TASS reported.

“This return should be safe, it should be carried out in accordance with international law, as well as in coordination with UN agencies,” Cavusoglu said in Geneva. “We think that two million refugees may return.”

Cavusoglu called the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee “a big and brave step forward” in the process of political settlement in Syria. The committee holds its first session on Wednesday.

