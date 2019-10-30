 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syrian Army clashes with Turkish forces in NE border area – Damascus

30 Oct, 2019 13:39
A Turkish military vehicle drives in the border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 29, 2019. © Reuters / Kemal Aslan

Syrian Army troops on Wednesday were engaged in heavy clashes with Turkish forces in the countryside around the border town of Ras al Ain in an area where a military offensive by Ankara is aiming to create a “safe” zone, Reuters said, citing state media in Damascus.

No details were provided, but Turkish-backed rebels said intermittent clashes have taken place in recent days with Syrian troops south of Ras al Ain, which was seized from Syrian Kurdish-led forces.

Syrian troops have stepped in to take up positions in the area after an agreement with Kurdish forces.

