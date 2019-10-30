Syria's constitutional committee meets for 1st time at UN Geneva HQ

Syria’s Constitutional Committee, composed of government and opposition members, met for the first time on Wednesday in the first step on what the United Nations described as “a long road to political reconciliation.”

The 150-member body held an opening ceremony in a gilded hall of the UN European headquarters in Geneva, Reuters reports. The meeting was convened by UN special envoy Geir Pedersen with the backing of major powers. “This is a historic moment,” Pedersen told the gathering.

The committee is beginning its work as the Syrian government has recently consolidated its military control on the ground.