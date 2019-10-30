UN nuclear watchdog IAEA picks Argentina’s Grossi as next chief

The UN nuclear watchdog’s board has picked Argentina’s Rafael Grossi to become the International Atomic Energy Agency’s next chief. Grossi, 58, succeeds Yukiya Amano, who died in office, Reuters reported.

Grossi, who pledged on Tuesday to act independently and neutrally on issues including Iran, had been running neck-and-neck with Amano’s former right-hand man and current acting director general, Cornel Feruta of Romania. After repeated votes by the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors, Grossi took the lead on Monday.

Grossi, who had the early support of heavyweights including Brazil and the US, reached the two-thirds of votes required on Tuesday, with 24 countries backing him.

His appointment will now be signed off by another board meeting and a wider meeting of all member states, both of which are considered formalities.