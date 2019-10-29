Ukrainian military says troop disengagement has started in eastern Lugansk region

Ukraine’s military confirmed on Tuesday that a disengagement of government and self-defense forces started at 10am GMT in the village of Zolotoye, in the eastern region of Lugansk.

“This became possible by maintaining the ceasefire during the last week,” Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation said on Facebook. Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko also said that the disengagement had begun.

The reports follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the area, where he confronted armed veterans who came there to try to hamper the weapons pullback, AP reported.

The heavy weapons disengagement, which was delayed for weeks, is seen as the final hurdle before the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany can discuss a peace settlement for the conflict in eastern Ukraine.