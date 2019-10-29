 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Ukrainian military says troop disengagement has started in eastern Lugansk region

29 Oct, 2019 12:40
Get short URL
Ukrainian military says troop disengagement has started in eastern Lugansk region
© Reuters / Gleb Garanich

Ukraine’s military confirmed on Tuesday that a disengagement of government and self-defense forces started at 10am GMT in the village of Zolotoye, in the eastern region of Lugansk.

“This became possible by maintaining the ceasefire during the last week,” Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation said on Facebook. Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko also said that the disengagement had begun.

The reports follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the area, where he confronted armed veterans who came there to try to hamper the weapons pullback, AP reported.

The heavy weapons disengagement, which was delayed for weeks, is seen as the final hurdle before the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany can discuss a peace settlement for the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies