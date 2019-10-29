Israel’s govt plans to spend civilian funds on military due to ‘Iran threats’ – report

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu plans to shift funds designated for civilian purposes to military spending to counter any threats from Iran, a government official said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu, in a speech on Monday, did not specify how much would be transferred but said it needed to happen “now,” Reuters reports.

The official made clear that no such redesignation was imminent, adding that until a 2020 budget is passed, no changes can be made to expenditure.

It is still unclear whether Netanyahu or his political rival Benny Gantz will form a new government or if a new poll will be needed after inconclusive elections in April and last month.