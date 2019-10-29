 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s govt plans to spend civilian funds on military due to ‘Iran threats’ – report

29 Oct, 2019 14:25
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. © Reuters / Abir Sultan / Pool

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu plans to shift funds designated for civilian purposes to military spending to counter any threats from Iran, a government official said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu, in a speech on Monday, did not specify how much would be transferred but said it needed to happen “now,” Reuters reports.

The official made clear that no such redesignation was imminent, adding that until a 2020 budget is passed, no changes can be made to expenditure.

It is still unclear whether Netanyahu or his political rival Benny Gantz will form a new government or if a new poll will be needed after inconclusive elections in April and last month.

