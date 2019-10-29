 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taliban should call 1-month ceasefire to prove control of forces – Kabul

29 Oct, 2019 09:23
US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad meets with Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul, October 27, 2019. © Reuters / Afghan Chief Executive office

The Taliban should call a one-month ceasefire to prove they still control their forces, Afghanistan’s national security advisor said on Tuesday. Hamdullah Mohib, a strong critic of earlier US-Taliban negotiations that excluded his government, said the Taliban no longer operate as a cohesive body and some commanders may have joined Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), AFP reported.

“If the Taliban really want peace, they should prove how much control they have over their commanders and how much they really obey their commands,” Mohib said.

Observers have sometimes questioned whether there is a disconnect between the Taliban’s political wing, based in Doha, and its military commanders in Afghanistan.

Washington’s Afghan peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, remained in Pakistan on Tuesday as part of efforts to find a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s 18 -year war, even though President Donald Trump hasn’t expressed any interest in resuming talks with the Taliban.

