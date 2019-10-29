N. Korea rejects offer for talks over tourism site – Seoul

Pyongyang has rejected Seoul’s request for working-level talks to discuss the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other facilities at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants removed, AP reported.

The Unification Ministry in Seoul noted that North Korea in letters sent to the South on Tuesday said face-to-face meetings would be unnecessary.

The South on Monday proposed a working-level meeting with North Korea, days after the North formally demanded that the South Koreans come to Diamond Mountain at an agreed-upon date to clear out their facilities.

Kim has reportedly ordered the destruction of the properties, apparently because Seoul won’t defy US-led sanctions and resume South Korean tours at the site.