 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

N. Korea rejects offer for talks over tourism site – Seoul

29 Oct, 2019 11:14
Get short URL
N. Korea rejects offer for talks over tourism site – Seoul
© Reuters / Lee Jae-won

Pyongyang has rejected Seoul’s request for working-level talks to discuss the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other facilities at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants removed, AP reported.

The Unification Ministry in Seoul noted that North Korea in letters sent to the South on Tuesday said face-to-face meetings would be unnecessary.

The South on Monday proposed a working-level meeting with North Korea, days after the North formally demanded that the South Koreans come to Diamond Mountain at an agreed-upon date to clear out their facilities.

Kim has reportedly ordered the destruction of the properties, apparently because Seoul won’t defy US-led sanctions and resume South Korean tours at the site.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies