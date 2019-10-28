 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Libya’s coastguard intercepts dozens of Europe-bound migrants

28 Oct, 2019 14:25
Libya’s coastguard said on Monday that it had intercepted dozens of Europe-bound migrants off the Mediterranean coast. A rubber boat with 53 African migrants was stopped off Libya’s western town of Abu-Kemmash, about 25km (15.5 miles) from Tunisia, the previous day, said the coastguard spokesman, Ayoub Gassim.

The migrants were returned to shore and taken to a detention center in the capital, Tripoli, AP quoted him as saying.

The EU has partnered with Libya’s coastguard and other local groups to stem the dangerous sea crossings. Rights groups say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers.

The humanitarian aid group Sea-Eye has said that gunmen on Libyan-flagged speedboats threatened the crew of its rescue ship ‘Alan Kurdi’ and the migrants it was rescuing on Saturday, firing shots into the air and water.

