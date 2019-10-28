 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syrian oil: US troops being deployed will strike at ANY force challenging occupation – SecDef
28 Oct, 2019 11:43
European Parliament members meet Indian PM ahead of visit to Kashmir
Empty houseboats are seen at Dal lake, in Srinagar, Kashmir, September 17, 2019. © Reuters / Francis Mascarenhas

Members of the European Parliament met on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of a visit to disputed Kashmir, where India has imposed security restrictions, AP said.

Modi told the group that their visit “should give them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region.”

The MPs are to fly to the restive Himalayan region on Tuesday, where restrictions remain in place nearly three months after India imposed them and stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status.

The Indian government earlier denied access to the region by UN special reporters, US congressmen and foreign journalists.

