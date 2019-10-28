European Parliament members meet Indian PM ahead of visit to Kashmir

Members of the European Parliament met on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of a visit to disputed Kashmir, where India has imposed security restrictions, AP said.

Modi told the group that their visit “should give them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region.”

The MPs are to fly to the restive Himalayan region on Tuesday, where restrictions remain in place nearly three months after India imposed them and stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status.

The Indian government earlier denied access to the region by UN special reporters, US congressmen and foreign journalists.