Turkish FM says Kurdish YPG ‘hasn’t fully withdrawn’ from Syria border region

28 Oct, 2019 12:35
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu. © Reuters / Alp Eren Kaya

Kurdish YPG forces in Syria have not fully withdrawn from the border territory as agreed in a Russia-brokered accord, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Ankara will discuss next steps with Moscow soon, Reuters quoted the minister as saying.

Cavusoglu said a Russian military delegation is going to Turkey to discuss joint patrols, set to begin on Tuesday.

The Turkish diplomat also repeated a warning that if the YPG did not withdraw 30km (18 miles) from Turkey’s border, Turkish forces would “clear them out.”

