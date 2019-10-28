 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bolivia, OAS discuss audit of contested presidential vote

28 Oct, 2019 08:15
Bolivia, OAS discuss audit of contested presidential vote
Bolivia's President Evo Morales. © Reuters / Bolivian presidency

Bolivian officials say they’re negotiating with the Organization of American States for an audit of the country’s presidential election. The results are being challenged by opponents who say President Evo Morales was fraudulently given an outright re-election victory.

Bolivia’s vice minister of foreign commerce, Benjamín Blanco, said on Sunday the government hopes for an agreement as soon as possible, AP reported. Morales has said he welcomes an audit of the electoral process.

Official results from the October 20 elections gave Morales just enough of a majority needed to avoid a risky runoff against a united opposition.

Second-place finisher Carlos Mesa says the count was manipulated and has refused to accept it. He wants a runoff in any case.

