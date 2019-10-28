Bolivia, OAS discuss audit of contested presidential vote

Bolivian officials say they’re negotiating with the Organization of American States for an audit of the country’s presidential election. The results are being challenged by opponents who say President Evo Morales was fraudulently given an outright re-election victory.

Bolivia’s vice minister of foreign commerce, Benjamín Blanco, said on Sunday the government hopes for an agreement as soon as possible, AP reported. Morales has said he welcomes an audit of the electoral process.

Official results from the October 20 elections gave Morales just enough of a majority needed to avoid a risky runoff against a united opposition.

Second-place finisher Carlos Mesa says the count was manipulated and has refused to accept it. He wants a runoff in any case.