5th arrest over deaths of 39 people in truck trailer found in Essex

Police in the Republic of Ireland have arrested a man in his 20s at Dublin Port in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated truck near London, England on Wednesday.

It’s understood that the vehicle entered the UK via Holyhead in Wales, but that the trailer arrived separately into Purfleet, Essex from Zeebrugge in Belgium. Police are still working to trace its journey in full.

Initially, British authorities said they suspected that those on board were originally from China. However, in recent days reports have emerged from Vietnam which suggest that some of the victims may have come from there.

The man arrested on Saturday had just arrived on a ferry from France and was being sought by British police on suspicion of involvement in the truck deaths. Four people, including the truck driver, have already been arrested.