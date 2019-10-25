 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hezbollah warns of chaos in Lebanon, rejects protesters’ demands to bring down govt

25 Oct, 2019 18:53
Demonstrators block a highway during anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 25, 2019. © Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement warned on Friday that a power vacuum could tip the country into civil war, suggesting that adversaries were seeking to exploit an unprecedented wave of demonstrations to provoke conflict, according to Reuters.

Lebanon has been swept by more than a week of nationwide protests against a political elite accused of corruption.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, whose movement is part of PM Saad al-Hariri’s coalition government, urged his followers to stay away from the protests. Nasrallah praised the protest movement for forcing the government to agree a state budget without new taxes and “unprecedented” reforms including draft laws to lift banking secrecy, recover looted wealth and fight corruption.

He reiterated Hezbollah’s rejection of the resignation of the Hariri government and any move to topple Hezbollah’s Christian ally, President Michel Aoun, saying this would leave a void.

