EU agree in principle on Brexit extension, but no date set yet - Commission
Ankara says US must extradite Syrian SDF Kurdish commander

25 Oct, 2019 09:43
Mazloum Kobani, the commander-in-chief of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). © Reuters / Stringer

United States authorities must extradite the commander of the Kurdish-led SDF to Turkey when he enters the US, Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Friday.

Ankara earlier slammed Washington for treating him as a “legitimate political figure.”

US senators urged the State Department on Wednesday to quickly provide a visa to General Mazloum Kobani so he can visit the US to discuss Syria. Ankara says he is a terrorist linked to Kurdish militants waging an insurgency in Turkey, Reuters said.

Gul said Turkey will demand that US authorities detain Mazloum as soon as he enters the US. He said the Foreign Ministry had conveyed the extradition request to Washington.

