Brazil’s Bolsonaro confirms Foster to head embassy in US, backtracks on appointing son

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed on Thursday the nomination of Nestor Foster as his country's ambassador in Washington, DC, after backtracking on appointing his son, lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, Reuters said.

Foster is currently Brazil’s chargé d’affaires at Brasilia's US mission. “He’s a well-liked person, an exemplary figure, he has everything to be successful,” Bolsonaro told reporters before he left Tokyo for Beijing.

In July, the Brazilian president had said he would appoint his son to head up the US embassy.

However, the president later reconsidered the appointment, asking his son to stay in Brazil to help manage a crisis in their right-wing Social Liberal Party (PSL).