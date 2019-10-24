 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brazil’s Bolsonaro confirms Foster to head embassy in US, backtracks on appointing son

24 Oct, 2019 16:51
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at the Imperial Palace after the ceremony of the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2019. © Reuters / Pierre Emmanuel Deletree / Pool

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed on Thursday the nomination of Nestor Foster as his country's ambassador in Washington, DC, after backtracking on appointing his son, lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, Reuters said.

Foster is currently Brazil’s chargé d’affaires at Brasilia's US mission. “He’s a well-liked person, an exemplary figure, he has everything to be successful,” Bolsonaro told reporters before he left Tokyo for Beijing.

In July, the Brazilian president had said he would appoint his son to head up the US embassy.

However, the president later reconsidered the appointment, asking his son to stay in Brazil to help manage a crisis in their right-wing Social Liberal Party (PSL).

