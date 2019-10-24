 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Bolivia’s Morales rebukes OAS observer mission, defends disputed presidential vote win

24 Oct, 2019 15:59
Get short URL
Bolivia’s Morales rebukes OAS observer mission, defends disputed presidential vote win
Bolivia's President Evo Morales at the presidential palace La Casa Grande del Pueblo in La Paz, Bolivia, October 24, 2019. © Reuters / David Mercado

Bolivian President Evo Morales has rebuked a regional election observer mission on Thursday for questioning the legitimacy of what he said was an outright win for him in the first round of a disputed election.

The leftist leader has edged to a decisive 10-point lead over his main rival in the count, following Sunday’s election, which saw protests and marches erupt in key cities, Reuters reported.

Morales said that observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) had slandered him by raising what it called “serious doubts” about the election. The local OAS team on Thursday recommended that Bolivia convene a second-round vote, after a sudden shift –in Morales’ favor– triggered allegations of vote-rigging by the opposition.

“I don’t want to think the OAS mission is already taking part in a coup d’etat,” Morales said, reiterating his accusation that main rival Carlos Mesa was trying to steal his victory.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies