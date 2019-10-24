Russian military police in Syria conduct patrol along new Turkish border route

Russian military police on Thursday carried out patrols on a new route along the Syrian-Turkish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The length of the patrol route from Qamishli in northern Syria to the settlement of Amuda was more than 60 kilometers (about 38 miles), the statement said.

A Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on Tuesday in Sochi after talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The document stipulates that Kurdish militias would be withdrawn to a distance of 30km (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey to the west and east of Ankara’s ‘Operation Peace Spring’ zone within 150 hours.

A Russian military police base on the outskirts of Kobani is located 2km (1.3 miles) away from the border with Turkey, TASS reported on Thursday. The previous day, the Russian military police were deployed in northeastern Syria.