SDF says Turkey's in breach of ceasefire in Syria, urges US to intervene

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies had launched a large land offensive targeting three villages on Thursday, despite a truce agreement. The SDF also urged the US to intervene immediately to stop the attack, Reuters reports.

The SDF said the attack by Turkish forces on the villages “outside the area of the ceasefire” had forced thousands of civilians to flee. “Our forces are still clashing,” the statement said.

Turkey is responsible for the “deterioration of the ceasefire process,” the SDF charged. Separately, SDF official Mustafa Bali tweeted that the organization would exercise its legitimate right to self defense.