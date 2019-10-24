 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No fixed timeframe for presence of Turkish forces in NE Syria – Moscow

24 Oct, 2019 10:57
Kurdish policewomen stand guard as Kurdish and Arab protesters take part in a march against the Turkish president and walk to the UN HQ in the town of Qamishli, Syria, October 23, 2019. © Reuters / Muhammad Hamed

There is no fixed timeframe for the presence of Turkish forces in northeast Syria, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Moscow said Kurdish forces had begun withdrawing from areas near the Turkish border in Syria as part of an agreement struck between Moscow and Ankara on Tuesday.

The deal does not apply to the civilian Kurdish population, Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin was quoted as saying.

Ankara’s incursion has deepened a sense of alienation among Turkey’s Kurds, which is also being fueled by a crackdown on the country’s main pro-Kurdish party, Reuters said. Kurds make up some 18 percent of Turkey’s 82 million people.

