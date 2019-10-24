 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

France picks former Economy Minister Breton for major EU Commission job

24 Oct, 2019 07:35
Get short URL
France picks former Economy Minister Breton for major EU Commission job
Thierry Breton. © Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that he proposed former Economy Minister Thierry Breton as France’s candidate for a major portfolio in the European Commission.

Atos technology group CEO Breton was Jacques Chirac’s economy minister from 2005 to 2007.

Members of the European Parliament earlier rejected Sylvie Goulard, France’s first candidate for the post.
Macron forwarded his proposal to the new head of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for Breton to take over the ambitious portfolio covering industrial policy, defense spending, high-tech, and space, the presidential Elysee Palace said.

Von der Leyen had already approved the proposal after she and Macron “agreed on the profile,” AFP said, citing the Elysee.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies