France picks former Economy Minister Breton for major EU Commission job

President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that he proposed former Economy Minister Thierry Breton as France’s candidate for a major portfolio in the European Commission.

Atos technology group CEO Breton was Jacques Chirac’s economy minister from 2005 to 2007.

Members of the European Parliament earlier rejected Sylvie Goulard, France’s first candidate for the post.

Macron forwarded his proposal to the new head of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for Breton to take over the ambitious portfolio covering industrial policy, defense spending, high-tech, and space, the presidential Elysee Palace said.

Von der Leyen had already approved the proposal after she and Macron “agreed on the profile,” AFP said, citing the Elysee.