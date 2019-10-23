Russia hopes Syrian Kurds will ‘voluntarily, without bloodshed’ leave Turkish border areas

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Oct, 2019 14:52
Kurdish female fighters of the Women's Protection Unit take part in a military parade as they celebrate victory over Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), in Qamishli, Syria, March 28, 2019. © Reuters / Rodi Said

Moscow hopes that the Kurds will voluntarily and “without bloodshed” pull out from regions near the Syrian-Turkish border, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that if Kurdish forces fail to pull out and withdraw their weapons, then Syrian border guards and Russian military police officers will have to pull back. “In fact, the remaining Kurdish units will be crushed by the Turkish military machine,” TASS quoted the spokesman as saying.

Vershinin also said that the fate of the Kurdish people should be determined during their talks with Damascus and the agreements should be detailed in the new Syrian constitution.

Moscow has been in contact with the US about its Syrian deal with Turkey.

