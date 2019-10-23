 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Oct, 2019 13:29
UN creates 4 observation posts with Yemen govt, Houthis in key port city
A ship is pictured at the Hodeida port, Yemen. © Reuters / Abduljabbar Zeyad

Four joint observation posts manned by both forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels have been established in a key port city, the UN has said.

The head of the UN mission to the city of Hodeida, retired Gen. Abhijit Guha, announced late on Tuesday that the warring sides had finalized written agreements and posted liaison officers at all four locations in Hodeida.

Guha has visited the posts this week as part of the implementation of a UN-brokered ceasefire in Hodeida, agreed to by both sides last December in Sweden, AP reported.

Government negotiator Mohammed al-Qadri said another post will be established soon, with monitors being positioned on Hodeida’s eastern and southern outskirts to help enforce the UN-brokered ceasefire.

