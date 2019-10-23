UN creates 4 observation posts with Yemen govt, Houthis in key port city

Four joint observation posts manned by both forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels have been established in a key port city, the UN has said.

The head of the UN mission to the city of Hodeida, retired Gen. Abhijit Guha, announced late on Tuesday that the warring sides had finalized written agreements and posted liaison officers at all four locations in Hodeida.

Guha has visited the posts this week as part of the implementation of a UN-brokered ceasefire in Hodeida, agreed to by both sides last December in Sweden, AP reported.

Government negotiator Mohammed al-Qadri said another post will be established soon, with monitors being positioned on Hodeida’s eastern and southern outskirts to help enforce the UN-brokered ceasefire.