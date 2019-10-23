Political outsider Kais Saied sworn in as Tunisia’s president

Kais Saied, a political outsider and retired law professor, was sworn in as Tunisian president on Wednesday after he won a landslide victory in this month’s election.

Saied’s win delivered a blow to a governing elite accused of failing to improve living standards or end corruption since the 2011 revolution, Reuters said.

Tunisia’s president controls foreign and defense policy, governing alongside a prime minister chosen by parliament who has authority over domestic affairs.

The country has a deeply fragmented legislature in which the largest party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, has only 52 of the 219 seats.