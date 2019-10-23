 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German defense minister wants UN mandate for safe zone in Syria – sources

23 Oct, 2019 10:40
German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, October, 23, 2019. © Reuters / Annegret Hilse

Germany’s defense minister has told lawmakers she wants to get the UN Security Council to approve a safe zone in northern Syria, Reuters cited a source as saying on Wednesday.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said NATO partners had signaled readiness to discuss her proposal, which was made public on Monday, according to two sources.

The minister, who is Angela Merkel’s preferred successor as chancellor, said earlier she did not rule out sending German soldiers to Syria, but that would be a matter for parliament.

The proposal raised tension in Merkel’s coalition as the SPD party is wary of foreign military commitments.

