 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Syrian Kurd sets himself on fire outside UN refugee agency in Geneva – reports

23 Oct, 2019 09:41
Get short URL
Syrian Kurd sets himself on fire outside UN refugee agency in Geneva – reports
Kurdish protesters hold up their phones during a demonstration against Turkey's military action in northeastern Syria, in Berlin, Germany, October 12, 2019. © Reuters / Christian Mang / File Photo

A man reportedly set himself on fire outside the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday morning. The man was then transported by helicopter to a local hospital.

“He is a Syrian Kurd, born in 1988 and a resident in Germany,” Geneva police spokesperson Silvain Guillaume-Gentil told reporters.

The incident reportedly took place at around 7.40am and comes amid high tensions in north-eastern Syria, following the US decision to pull 1,000 troops from the region. The move  cleared the way for Turkey to move in on Kurdish-controlled territory. 

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies