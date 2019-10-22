 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian & Syrian forces to enter Turkey operation zone starting Wednesday – Putin-Erdogan agreement
HomeNewsline

Syria’s Assad vows support for Kurds resisting Turkish assault

22 Oct, 2019 16:10
Get short URL
Syria’s Assad vows support for Kurds resisting Turkish assault
Turkish soldiers on an infantry fighting vehicle drive near the Syrian border in Ceylanpinar, Turkey, October 22, 2019. © Reuters / Huseyin Aldemir

President Bashar Assad said on Tuesday that Syria would support Kurdish fighters in the northeast of the war-torn country against Turkish soldiers and their Syrian proxies.

“We are prepared to support any group carrying out popular resistance against the Turkish aggression,” he said in a video shared by the presidency.

“This is not a political decision… We are not taking any political decisions now,” he told government troops on the frontline in the Idlib province, AFP reported. “It is a constitutional duty and a national duty.”

Ankara and its Syrian proxies launched a cross-border attack against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria on October 9 after an announced US military pullout.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies