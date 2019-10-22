France sees no justification for new Brexit deadline extension – FM

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian & Syrian forces to enter Turkey operation zone starting Wednesday – Putin-Erdogan agreement
22 Oct, 2019 15:51
French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, October 21, 2019. © Reuters / Benoit Tessier

France sees no grounds to extend Britain’s October 31 deadline to leave the EU, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.

“At this stage, we consider that there is no justification for a new extension,” Le Drian told the French parliament.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to pass a withdrawal agreement through parliament so that Britain can leave the EU on October 31.

He reluctantly sent a letter to the EU on Saturday to ask for an extension to the deadline, having been required to do so by lawmakers, Reuters said.

