Polish opposition follows govt in demanding partial Senate vote recount

Poland’s opposition asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to approve the recount of some votes in elections for parliament’s upper house, a day after the ruling party submitted similar requests.

The governing Law and Justice (PiS) party retained a majority in Poland’s lower house after the October 13 elections, but narrowly lost it in the Senate. The party has asked the Supreme Court to approve recounts in six electoral districts.

The loss of the Senate majority coupled with a smaller than hoped for majority in the lower house came as a blow to PiS, which had hoped for a stronger mandate to continue its overhauls of the justice system, media and cultural institutions, Reuters said.