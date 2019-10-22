 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian & Syrian forces to enter Turkey operation zone starting Wednesday – Putin-Erdogan agreement
Taliban say new Afghan peace talks to be held in China next week

22 Oct, 2019 16:30
Taliban say new Afghan peace talks to be held in China next week
Taliban officials led by the movement's chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C, front) attend peace talks between senior Afghan politicians and Taliban negotiators in Moscow, May 29, 2019. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina

A fresh round of intra-Afghan peace talks is to be held in China next week, according to the Taliban. The announcement raises hopes for renewed negotiations, even as violence surges in Afghanistan’s 18-year war, AP said.

Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said on Tuesday that the talks are planned for October 28 and 29.

A day earlier, the US State Department said its peace envoy started a fresh round of talks with European, NATO and UN allies about ending the war. Zalmay Khalilzad will later meet with Russian and Chinese representatives “to discuss shared interests in seeing the war in Afghanistan come to an end.”

An earlier round of peace talks between the US and the Taliban collapsed in September.

