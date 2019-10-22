Palestinian court blocks access to 59 websites critical of govt

A Palestinian court has blocked access to 59 websites critical of the Palestinian Authority, a decision that has drawn wide criticism, AP reported.

The court ruling, handed down on October 17 but only revealed this week, says the websites publish materials that “threaten national security and civil peace.”

Most of the sites are run by supporters of the Islamic militant group Hamas or Mohammed Dahlan, rivals of President Mahmoud Abbas.

In a rare move, Abbas’ government called on the attorney general to overturn the decision. Ammar Dweik, head of the Palestinian Commission for Human Rights, says his organization will appeal the ruling, which “restricts free reporting and free speech.”