 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Palestinian court blocks access to 59 websites critical of govt

22 Oct, 2019 12:37
Get short URL
Palestinian court blocks access to 59 websites critical of govt
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. © Reuters / Yana Paskova

A Palestinian court has blocked access to 59 websites critical of the Palestinian Authority, a decision that has drawn wide criticism, AP reported.

The court ruling, handed down on October 17 but only revealed this week, says the websites publish materials that “threaten national security and civil peace.”

Most of the sites are run by supporters of the Islamic militant group Hamas or Mohammed Dahlan, rivals of President Mahmoud Abbas.

In a rare move, Abbas’ government called on the attorney general to overturn the decision. Ammar Dweik, head of the Palestinian Commission for Human Rights, says his organization will appeal the ruling, which “restricts free reporting and free speech.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies