German defense minister proposes security zone for N. Syria to protect displaced civilians

Germany’s defense minister has suggested creating a security zone in northern Syria to protect displaced civilians. The security zone would also ensure the fight continues against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

The minister, Angela Merkel’s preferred successor as chancellor, said she would discuss the initiative with NATO partners this week and did not rule out sending German soldiers to Syria, saying that would be a matter for parliament, Reuters reports.

“We cannot just stand by and watch, not doing anything,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU).

“My suggestion is that we set up an internationally controlled security zone involving Turkey and Russia,” she added.