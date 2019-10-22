EU’s Juncker says Brexit is a ‘waste of time and energy’

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday that Brexit has been a “waste of time and energy.”

He told the EU assembly in Strasbourg that it could only approve the Brexit deal that was struck with London last week once it has been approved by the British parliament, Reuters reported.

Juncker has repeatedly said that he regrets Britain’s decision to leave the EU. “It has pained me to spend so much of this mandate dealing with Brexit when I have thought of nothing less than how this union could better do for its citizens,” he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces two pivotal Brexit votes in parliament on Tuesday that will decide if he can deliver on his pledge to lead Britain out of the EU in just nine days time.