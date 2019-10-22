 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Erdogan says Syrian Kurdish militia ‘withdrawing from Turkish border area’

22 Oct, 2019 08:45
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. © Reuters / Mustafa Kamaci / Presidential press office

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the withdrawal of the Kurdish YPG militia from areas in Syria near the Turkish border is continuing.

A five-day US-brokered pause in Turkey’s military operation against the YPG in northeast Syria is due to expire at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

Speaking at Ankara airport, ahead of leaving for talks on the Syrian situation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan also expressed disappointment at comments from Iran criticizing Turkey’s military operation in Syria, Reuters reports.

Turkey will press on with its military operation in northeast Syria “with determination” after a US-brokered ceasefire expires later on Tuesday if promises given by Washington have not been kept, Erdogan added.

