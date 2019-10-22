Erdogan says Syrian Kurdish militia ‘withdrawing from Turkish border area’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the withdrawal of the Kurdish YPG militia from areas in Syria near the Turkish border is continuing.

A five-day US-brokered pause in Turkey’s military operation against the YPG in northeast Syria is due to expire at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

Speaking at Ankara airport, ahead of leaving for talks on the Syrian situation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan also expressed disappointment at comments from Iran criticizing Turkey’s military operation in Syria, Reuters reports.

Turkey will press on with its military operation in northeast Syria “with determination” after a US-brokered ceasefire expires later on Tuesday if promises given by Washington have not been kept, Erdogan added.