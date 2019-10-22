 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India, Pakistan preparing to sign pilgrim corridor pact amid Kashmir tension

22 Oct, 2019 07:55
India and Pakistan are set to sign an agreement on Indian pilgrims visiting a Sikh shrine in Pakistan, at a time of tension between the two states over Kashmir.

The pact will introduce visa-free access from India to the Pakistani town of Kartarpur, home to a temple that marks the site where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, died, Reuters said.

India’s Foreign Ministry said late on Monday an understanding had been reached on most issues and India was prepared to sign the agreement on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying the agreement had been reached and the two sides would sign the pact soon.

