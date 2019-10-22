India, Pakistan preparing to sign pilgrim corridor pact amid Kashmir tension

India and Pakistan are set to sign an agreement on Indian pilgrims visiting a Sikh shrine in Pakistan, at a time of tension between the two states over Kashmir.

The pact will introduce visa-free access from India to the Pakistani town of Kartarpur, home to a temple that marks the site where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, died, Reuters said.

India’s Foreign Ministry said late on Monday an understanding had been reached on most issues and India was prepared to sign the agreement on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying the agreement had been reached and the two sides would sign the pact soon.