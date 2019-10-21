 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Tehran rejects Turkey’s establishing of military posts in Syria – ministry

21 Oct, 2019 09:16
Get short URL
Tehran rejects Turkey’s establishing of military posts in Syria – ministry
© Reuters / Osman Orsal

Iran rejects Turkey’s establishing of military posts inside Syria, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday. “The issues should be resolved by diplomatic means,” Mousavi told reporters. “Syria’s integrity should be respected.”

On Thursday, Turkey agreed in talks with US Vice President Mike Pence to a five-day pause in an offensive into northeastern Syria. This would allow time for the Kurdish fighters to withdraw from the ‘safe zone’ Ankara aims to establish near its border with Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey would press on with its offensive into northeastern Syria if the deal with Washington on the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the area was not fully implemented, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies