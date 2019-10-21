Tehran rejects Turkey’s establishing of military posts in Syria – ministry

Iran rejects Turkey’s establishing of military posts inside Syria, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday. “The issues should be resolved by diplomatic means,” Mousavi told reporters. “Syria’s integrity should be respected.”

On Thursday, Turkey agreed in talks with US Vice President Mike Pence to a five-day pause in an offensive into northeastern Syria. This would allow time for the Kurdish fighters to withdraw from the ‘safe zone’ Ankara aims to establish near its border with Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey would press on with its offensive into northeastern Syria if the deal with Washington on the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the area was not fully implemented, Reuters reported.