 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Pyongyang says S. Korea, US must present new solutions for current standoff

21 Oct, 2019 07:24
Get short URL
Pyongyang says S. Korea, US must present new solutions for current standoff
North Korea's Vice Minister of the People's armed forces Kim Hyong-ryong in Beijing, China, October 21, 2019. © Reuters / Jason Lee

Washington and Seoul must produce new solutions for the current standoff on the Korean Peninsula, a senior North Korean military official said on Monday, adding that that “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang would lead to serious consequences.

Kim Hyong-ryong, North Korea’s Vice Minister of the People’s armed forces, said at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing that Pyongyang has worked to build lasting peace.

However, the situation has relapsed into a “dangerous, vicious cycle” of exacerbating tensions because of the actions of the US and South Korean governments, Reuters quoted the official as saying.

He also accused South Korea of a “double-dealing attitude” in continuing to carry out military drills with the US and buying advanced military equipment.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies