 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Ankara outlines 120km ‘safe zone’ plan ahead of key deadline – report

21 Oct, 2019 16:54
Get short URL
Ankara outlines 120km ‘safe zone’ plan ahead of key deadline – report
Turkish army vehicles near the border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 18, 2019. © Reuters / Stoyan Nenov / File Photo

Turkey outlined Monday its plans for a 120km ‘safe zone’ in Syria on the eve of a key withdrawal deadline, AFP reported. A Turkish military source said Kurdish fighters should initially withdraw from the area between Tal Abyad, captured by Turkish forces at the start of the offensive, and Ras al-Ain, under a US-brokered agreement that expires Tuesday night.

Turkey has warned that if this does not happen it will resume its offensive against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which it began after the US announced it was pulling out troops from the area.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said Turkey wants a ‘safe zone’ that is 444km (275 miles) long, but the first stage of the plans will only cover a quarter of the distance.

An agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish forces to allow Syrian government troops into certain northern parts of the country appears to have thwarted Ankara’s plans for a larger ‘safe zone.’

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies