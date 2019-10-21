Lebanon’s govt announces economic reforms on 5th day of protests

Lebanon’s cabinet on Monday approved economic reforms and agreed on the 2020 budget, PM Saad Hariri said, after growing protests fuelled calls for his government’s resignation.

Hariri said that the measures, including the halving of salaries for MPs and ministers, were not merely an attempt to quell the demonstrations, in which the political class has been the main target, AFP reported.

The protests, which began five days ago in response to planned tax hikes, have evolved into an unprecedented push to remove Lebanon’s entire political leadership.

The PM said the key measures bring in no new taxes or fees on citizens or public sector employees.