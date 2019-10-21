 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanon’s govt announces economic reforms on 5th day of protests

21 Oct, 2019 15:57
Demonstrators carry national flags during an anti-government protest in Tripoli, Lebanon October 21, 2019. © Reuters / Omar Ibrahim

Lebanon’s cabinet on Monday approved economic reforms and agreed on the 2020 budget, PM Saad Hariri said, after growing protests fuelled calls for his government’s resignation.

Hariri said that the measures, including the halving of salaries for MPs and ministers, were not merely an attempt to quell the demonstrations, in which the political class has been the main target, AFP reported.

The protests, which began five days ago in response to planned tax hikes, have evolved into an unprecedented push to remove Lebanon’s entire political leadership.

The PM said the key measures bring in no new taxes or fees on citizens or public sector employees.

