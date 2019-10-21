 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

No military solutions to intl problems – Lavrov

21 Oct, 2019 13:36
Get short URL
No military solutions to intl problems – Lavrov
Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina / File Photo

There could be no military solutions to global problems in the present-day conditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

All modern global conflicts must be resolved in line with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, he stated during a convention of the Russian International Studies Association at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

This concerns Syria, as well as Kosovo and Libya, TASS quoted the minister as saying. “The Iranian nuclear program must be decided based on the agreements reached and approved by the UN Security Council,” Lavrov noted. The same can be said about the tensions in the Persian Gulf, he added.

“I would also like to mention the UN Security Council resolution that unanimously approved the Minsk Agreements,” the Russian top diplomat said on the situation in eastern Ukraine.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies