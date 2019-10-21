No military solutions to intl problems – Lavrov

There could be no military solutions to global problems in the present-day conditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

All modern global conflicts must be resolved in line with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, he stated during a convention of the Russian International Studies Association at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

This concerns Syria, as well as Kosovo and Libya, TASS quoted the minister as saying. “The Iranian nuclear program must be decided based on the agreements reached and approved by the UN Security Council,” Lavrov noted. The same can be said about the tensions in the Persian Gulf, he added.

“I would also like to mention the UN Security Council resolution that unanimously approved the Minsk Agreements,” the Russian top diplomat said on the situation in eastern Ukraine.