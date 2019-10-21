 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pentagon chief Esper says keeping some troops in NE Syria under discussion

21 Oct, 2019 10:24
Pentagon chief Esper says keeping some troops in NE Syria under discussion
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Kabul, October 20, 2019. © Reuters / Afghanistan's Presidential palace

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday that keeping some US troops in parts of northeastern Syria near oilfields with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was one of the options being discussed.

The move would ensure oil does not fall into the hands of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) or others.

“We presently have troops in a couple of cities that [are] located right near that area, the purpose is to deny access, specifically revenue to ISIS and any other groups that may want to seek that revenue to enable their own malign activities,” Esper told reporters in Afghanistan.

“There has been a discussion about possibly doing it [keeping some troops], there has been no decision with regard to numbers or anything like that,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

