Trump confirms Perry leaving Energy, nominates successor

Confirming that Energy Secretary Rick Perry will resign by the end of the year, US President Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to succeed him, calling the man a “total professional” with “unparalleled” experience in the sector.

Perry is one of the original members of the cabinet, and previously served as governor of Texas. He will “pursue other interests,” Trump said, adding that Perry did an “outstanding job” and calling him a friend.

A native of Louisiana, Brouillette served in the US Army before moving to Capitol Hill to work for Congressman Billy Tauzin, helping write what would become the Energy Policy Act of 2005.