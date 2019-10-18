Pakistan kept on terrorism financing ‘grey list’ by global watchdog

A global finance watchdog kept Pakistan off its terrorism financing blacklist on Friday but warned Islamabad it only had until February to improve or face international action, Reuters said.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which tackles money laundering, said it was concerned that Pakistan had failed to complete the action plan by the deadlines in January, May, and October.

“The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020,” the watchdog said in a statement. “Otherwise, should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by the next Plenary, the FATF will take action.”

Pakistan, struggling with a balance of payments crisis, has promised a series of measures to crack down on terrorism financing.