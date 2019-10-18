Pro-Pyongyang students break into US envoy’s residence in S. Korean capital

Nearly 20 pro-Pyongyang South Korean students broke into the US ambassador’s residence in Seoul on Friday, displaying banners demanding Harry Harris leave the country in an embarrassing security breach, AFP reports. The students broke into the compound in the center of the capital by climbing over the wall, according to pictures they posted on Facebook.

The group was protesting against Washington’s demands that Seoul increase its contribution to the cost of defending the South. The US stations 28,500 troops in the country.

Police said 17 students were detained “for investigation after breaking into the ambassador’s residence.” The South’s Foreign Ministry condemned the students in a statement.

The student group involved has previously said it would welcome North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if he visited Seoul.