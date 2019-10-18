 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Pro-Pyongyang students break into US envoy’s residence in S. Korean capital

18 Oct, 2019 15:27
Get short URL
Pro-Pyongyang students break into US envoy’s residence in S. Korean capital
South Korean university students welcoming North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visits during a protest in Seoul, November 30, 2018. © Reuters / Kim Jeong-min

Nearly 20 pro-Pyongyang South Korean students broke into the US ambassador’s residence in Seoul on Friday, displaying banners demanding Harry Harris leave the country in an embarrassing security breach, AFP reports. The students broke into the compound in the center of the capital by climbing over the wall, according to pictures they posted on Facebook.

The group was protesting against Washington’s demands that Seoul increase its contribution to the cost of defending the South. The US stations 28,500 troops in the country.

Police said 17 students were detained “for investigation after breaking into the ambassador’s residence.” The South’s Foreign Ministry condemned the students in a statement.

The student group involved has previously said it would welcome North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if he visited Seoul.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies