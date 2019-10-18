 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
About 166,000 Syrians displaced over past 7 days because of hostilities – UN

18 Oct, 2019 14:53
Turkish army vehicles are moving on a road near the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2019. © Reuters / Stoyan Nenov

Almost 166,000 Syrians had to leave their homes over the past seven days because of hostilities, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday.

“Newly displaced families continue to seek shelter in camps, makeshift sites, communal shelters, with family, friends or acquaintances,” TASS quoted UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic as saying in Geneva. “Many of them have been displaced multiple times,” he added.

The UN says over 1,600 Syrian refugees have been transported from the border areas to Iraq as of Friday morning. Most of them come from the towns in northern Syria, including Kobani, Amuda and Qamishli.

On October 9, Turkey launched a new military campaign in Syria dubbed ‘Operation Peace Spring’ with airstrikes on the positions of Kurdish units.

