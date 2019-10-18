 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU’s Tusk says Turkish halt of military operations ‘not a ceasefire’

18 Oct, 2019 13:35
European Council President Donald Tusk. © Reuters / Aris Oikonomou / Pool

European Union Council President Donald Tusk has said the halt of Turkish hostilities announced in northern Syria is not a genuine ceasefire and called on Ankara to immediately stop military operations in Syria, Reuters reports.

Ankara agreed on Thursday to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a “safe zone” Turkey had sought to capture.

“The so-called ceasefire is not what we expected. In fact, it’s not a ceasefire, it’s a demand of capitulation of the Kurds,” Tusk said in Brussels on Friday.

“We have to reiterate our call to Turkey to put a permanent end to its military action immediately and withdraw its forces and respect the international humanitarian law,” Tusk said.

