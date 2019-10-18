Erdogan sees ‘no problem for Turkey’ if Syrian forces enter areas cleared of Kurdish militia

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that it was not a problem for Turkey if Syrian government forces, backed by Russia, were to enter areas cleared of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Ankara will continue its offensive into northeast Syria more rapidly than before if an agreement with the US to pause the operation and allow the withdrawal of Kurdish forces is not fully implemented, Reuters quoted Erdogan as saying in Istanbul.

He had informed US President Donald Trump about the offensive in a phone call on October 6, Erdogan said, three days before the operation started. He added that “what is necessary will be done when the time is right” about a letter from Trump in which he told Erdogan to not be a “fool” and “tough guy.”

Turkey has no plans to remain in areas under its control in northern Syria, Erdogan added.