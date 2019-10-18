 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
PM Hariri cancels cabinet meeting as protests over economic crisis sweep Lebanon for 2nd day

18 Oct, 2019 09:37
Demonstrators gather during a protest over deteriorating economic situation in Beirut, Lebanon, October 17, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Azakir

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has cancelled a cabinet meeting amid nationwide protests, Al Manar TV said, citing the interior minister.

Protesters across Lebanon blocked roads with burning tyres on Friday and marched in Beirut for a second day in demonstrations targeting the government over an economic crisis, Reuters reported.

In the biggest protest in years, thousands of people gathered outside the government headquarters in central Beirut on Thursday evening, forcing the cabinet to backtrack on plans to raise a new tax on WhatsApp voice calls.

Tear gas was fired as some demonstrators and police clashed in the early hours.

