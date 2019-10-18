 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
S. Korean, Japanese PMs likely to meet next week amid strained ties

18 Oct, 2019 09:07
Japan's PM Shinzo Abe. © Reuters / Issei Kato

South Korea’s PM Lee Nak-yon is expected to meet Japanese PM Shinzo Abe next Thursday in what would be the highest-level talks between the two countries since Tokyo imposed export curbs in a trade and diplomatic spat, Reuters cited Seoul officials as saying on Friday.

Lee is scheduled to visit Tokyo for October 22-24 to attend Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony on behalf of President Moon Jae-in.

Both sides are trying to finalize a meeting between Lee and Abe on October 24 following a banquet hosted by Abe the day before, Lee’s office said in a statement.

Relations between the neighbors are arguably at their lowest ebb since they normalized ties in 1965, after South Korea’s Supreme Court last year ordered two Japanese companies to compensate some wartime laborers.

