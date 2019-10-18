 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UK Parliament’s treasury committee demands new Brexit analysis before key vote

18 Oct, 2019 08:23
Get short URL
UK Parliament’s treasury committee demands new Brexit analysis before key vote
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid. © Reuters / Phil Noble / File Photo

The British Parliament’s Treasury Committee demanded that the Finance Ministry produce fresh economic forecasts of the cost of leaving the EU under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new deal before MPs have to vote on Saturday, according to Reuters.

“It is unacceptable that the Committee has not received this information from HM Treasury. It appears to be an attempt to avoid scrutiny,” the committee’s acting chair, Catherine McKinnell, wrote in a letter to Finance Minister Sajid Javid.

Javid told reporters in Washington on Thursday that he did not intend to update Finance Ministry forecasts on the cost of Brexit that were last produced in November 2018.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies